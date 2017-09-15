IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac believes consolidation is needed among European LCCs and, separately, is keen to attract more LCC members. “In the low-cost arena, there are too many companies. There are nine or 10 companies and their aircraft order books are very big. You have too many players. The future for these units is to merge together, or with one another,” de Juniac said, speaking at a recent briefing in London. When asked about whether LCCs work as a ...