Despite earnings pressure on many Asia-Pacific region airlines in 2017, the annual collective profit for this region is likely to be similar to 2016’s, according to a prominent industry leader.

Some major Asian carriers, including Singapore Airlines, have reported declines in first-quarter earnings. But there are also other big players that are still achieving strong profits, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) DG Andrew Herdman said.

AAPA calculated the 2016 profit for Asia-Pacific region airlines was almost $7 billion. This profit level was similar in 2015, and Herdman expects this trend to continue in 2017 with little major change in collective profitability. There are still “more positives than negatives” in the Asian airline industry, he said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM. Overall, the “mood is more optimistic today than it was three to four months ago,” Herdman said.

Demand on Asia-Europe routes generally rebounded after a string of terrorist attacks in Western Europe, although it remains to be seen how the latest incidents in the UK will affect travel confidence, Herdman said. While Asian airlines saw European routes dip after previous attacks, this was offset by stronger travel to markets such as Australasia.

The recent strengthening in the cargo market following a prolonged slump has been a welcome development for the Asian carriers. Herdman said the first half of 2016 was weak for cargo, but a recovery occurred in the second half. The first few months of 2017 have been “remarkably robust.”

This cargo improvement has been sustained for 9–10 months, Herdman said. He noted that comparisons will start to get tougher as the year progresses, because of the strong finish to 2016.

Weaker passenger yields remain a headache for carriers such as Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, however. One of the major factors in this trend is “yield dilution in the premium market,” Herdman said. In one-stop markets in particular, there is a proliferation of options for premium travelers. This is also dragging down the point-to-point routes that typically provide the highest premium yields.

A growing number of airlines are now “in the frame” for premium one-stop service, Herdman said. These carriers have improved their hard product as well as their connection operations. While they may not have the same strength of brand as the traditional premium carriers, “they’re close enough that they’re taking a [greater] share of the market.” This means the established airlines “are having to compete more aggressively to capture” premium traffic.

Long-haul, low-cost carriers (LCCs) are also beginning to enter the Europe-Asia market. However, Herdman pointed out that the differences between them and full-service carriers are eroding. The full-service airlines are increasingly densifying the seats in their economy cabins, and the long-haul LCCs are often using two classes. The LCCs are also relying on short-haul networks to feed their long-haul routes.

“Can a new player do [Europe–Asia] any better than [an airline] that has been doing it for the past 30 years? It seems unlikely,” Herdman said.

