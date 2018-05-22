Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) reported net income of RUB11.9 billion ($200.7 million) for 2017, up 6.7% year-over-year (YOY). Revenue for the year grew 25% YOY to RUB45.2 billion while costs grew 15.7% to RUB27.8 billion, resulting in an operating profit increased 43.3% to RUB17.4 billion.

SVO said the results were published in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The airport passenger growth for the improvement.

Sheremetyevo handled 40 million passengers in 2017, up 17.8% YOY. International traffic grew 17.3% to 22.1 million; domestic traffic increased 18.5% to 17.9 million.

The comparatively low net income growth is explained with revaluation of the subsidiaries, which had been acquired by SVO earlier.

In 2017, the airport launched a new cargo terminal. This year, SVO has renovated Terminal B and opened the tunnel that connects the northern and southern sides of Sheremetyevo.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com