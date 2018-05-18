Fast-growing Budapest-based LCC Wizz Air is allocating two new Airbus A320s to its London Luton fleet, accompanying the launch of two routes to Larnaca, Cyprus and Lviv, Ukraine.

The A320s will be the sixth and seventh of eight aircraft set to be deployed at Wizz Air’s Luton base, where it is the second-largest operator, by June 2018.

The first flight from Luton to Lviv took off earlier in May with flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Wizz Air said. Flights to Larnaca begin May 21, operating daily.

Wizz Air has carried over 5.5 million passengers from Luton in the past 12 months, representing 11% growth year-on-year, the LCC said.

Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi said the carrier expects to grow to a fleet of 300 aircraft within the next 10 years with passenger numbers set to swell to 100 million from 30 million annually by 2026.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk