Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe has announced developments to its route network that take it to major airports outside Scandinavia.

Traditionally, Widerøe has played a major role in maintaining communications between isolated Norwegian communities in the Nordic nation’s rugged landscape. It operates to some 40 points within the country, with the only current non-Scandinavian destination being Aberdeen in northeast Scotland. This is connected to Bergen, on Norway’s west coast; both cities are heavily involved in the North Sea oil and gas industries.

Over the course of the summer 2018 timetable, Widerøe’s Bergen hub will see new 3X-weekly services launched to Munich and Hamburg, while there will also be a new 4X-weekly service between Kristiansand, on the southern tip of Norway and London Stansted.

The Hamburg and Munich services, which will start Aug. 13 and 14, 2018, respectively, will be flown by Widerøe’s new 114-seat Embraer E190-E2 regional jets, which are scheduled to commence services within Norway in April. The Norwegian airline is the launch operator for the E190-E2, of which it has ordered three and taken a further 12 options.

It currently operates 41 Bombardier Dash 8 turboprops—20 -100 models, seven -300s, three Q200s and 11 Q400s.

“This is a great commitment by Widerøe,” CEO Stein Nilsen said. “Several of the new destinations are popular nodes further into Europe, which makes it attractive for Norwegian and foreign tourists and business travelers.

“In addition Bergen will be reinforced as a national hub for foreign tourists, where they can easily link up with the rest of Widerøe's route network on the west coast as well as between the West Coast and Northern Norway. There is also a great potential for increased tourist- and business travel between London and Kristiansand.”

