Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet will go head-to-head with Air Canada in Quebec when it rolls out capacity increases in the eastern Canadian province this year. The Calgary-based carrier plans to significantly boost its Quebec flights by adding new domestic and transborder routes, as well as adding frequencies on existing routes. WestJet’s regional subsidiary Encore will start three new routes from the province over the next few months with its Bombardier Q400 turboprops. The ...