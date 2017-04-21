Lithuania’s Vilnius Airport will temporarily close from July 14-Aug. 17 for runway reconstruction and most flights will be redirected to Kaunas Airport.

According to Vilnius Airport, the runway will undergo major reconstruction, replacing the old pavement, reinforcing its foundation, installing new drainage and rainwater collection systems, and reconstructing the lighting control system.

“The reconstruction of the runway of Vilnius Airport is one of the largest and most important projects of infrastructure in Lithuania this year,” Head of the Lithuanian Airports chain Donatas Voveris said in a statement.

Kurt Hofmann mailto:hofmann.aviation@netway.at