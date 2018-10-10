VietJet Air is increasing its presence in Japan as the Vietnamese LCC plans to launch three new routes over the next three months.

VietJet’s links to Japan were highlighted during the visit of Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Japan.

A daily flight between Osaka (Japan) and Hanoi (Vietnam) is scheduled to begin Nov. 8, with daily Osaka-Ho Chi Minh City service set to start Dec. 14. Daily service between Hanoi and Tokyo is expected to launch Jan. 11, 2019.

Vietnamese and Japanese officials said the new flights to Osaka will help the region’s economy and tourism recover after the severe damage caused by a typhoon in September.

In addition, VietJet signed an aircraft financing agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. and French banking group BNP Paribas in a deal covering the purchase of five new aircraft.

The carrier also signed an MOU with France-based banking group Natixis and Japanese equity underwriters, covering five more aircraft. The two agreements will provide up to $1.2 billion in financing.

