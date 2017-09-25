Vietnamese LCC Vietjet Air is hoping to expand into long-haul LCC operations, provided it can find the right aircraft and suitable airline partners to provide reciprocal feed. “Definitely long haul is one of our key strategies. We are very serious about looking at the options and we have done a couple of deep analyses at our end,” Vietjet Air deputy director-commercial Jay L Lingeswara told ATW during a video interview at World Routes in Barcelona. “We need the right ...