Uzbekistan Airways has transferred its Moscow flights from Domodedovo to Vnukovo International Airport on Oct. 28.

The Uzbekistan flag carrier operates services to Moscow from Tashkent, Samarkand, Namangan, Termez, Bukhara, Urgench, Nukus, Navoiy and Ferghana with Boeing 757-200, 767-300 and 787 aircraft.

“The routes between Uzbekistan and Russia are the most popular and strategically important, not only for Uzbekistan Airways but also for the whole Uzbekistan. These flights are the development impulse for business and tourism connections. During the first nine months of 2018, Uzbekistan Airways operated approximately 3,000 flights to Moscow, carrying around 500,000 passengers,” acting deputy general director Umid Khusanov said.

In 2017, the airline carried 2.7 million passengers; in 2018, it plans to carry more than 3 million passengers.

Moscow Vnukovo Airport handles up to 170,000 flights per year. From January-September 2018, traffic reached 16.6 million, up 18.8% year-over-year.

