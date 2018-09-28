While the consolidated US majors—American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines—control some 80% of the US domestic market, it could be argued that it is the ultra-LCCs (ULCCs) that are the most significant in terms of shaping what Americans now expect of airline service and how the majors are adapting to those expectations. US ULCCs such as Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country are in fast-growth mode and are adapting ...