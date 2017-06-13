Chicago-based United Airlines will increase flights on 11 routes connecting the continental US and Hawaii to 40 daily flights. In addition, beginning this summer, United will offer lie-flat seating on all Boeing 777-200 flights between Hawaii and five United hubs of Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York-Newark and Washington DC.

Beginning Dec. 20, United will increase service from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Hawaii. The airline will continue operating its daily nonstop service to Honolulu from all seven domestic hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco, Washington DC, plus Guam and Tokyo.

From Dec. 20, new service increases include:

Denver (DEN) to Kona (KOA), Lihue (LIH) and Maui (OGG) will increase from seasonal to daily year-round service.

Daily Chicago (ORD)-OGG service will increase to 5X-weekly, year-round.

5X-weekly Los Angeles (LAX)-Hilo (ITO) service will increase to daily.

Daily LAX- KOA service will increase to 2X-daily.

Daily LAX- LIH service will increase to 2X-daily.

2X-daily LAX-OGG service will increase to 3X-daily.

2X-daily San Francisco (SFO)-KOA will increase to 3X-daily.

Daily SFO-LIH service will increase to 2X-daily, year round.

3X-daily SFO-OGG service will increase to 5X-daily.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com