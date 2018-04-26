United Airlines marks the next major milestone in its Polaris-branded customer experience initiative on April 30 with the opening of its new international business-class lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Polaris, the carrier's international premium cabin service, has two primary elements: dedicated lounges and the on-aircraft features, including a revamped cabin and special amenities. The amenities are rolling out, while United has retrofitted about a quarter of the 82 Boeing 777s and 767s in line for the upgrades, according to the carrier’s website. Most of these are 777-300ERs (14) and 767-300ERs (7), while one of 55 777-200s have been completed. The carrier has not announced plans to upgrade its 787s.

Retrofits are slated to continue through 2020, putting an average of one Polaris-equipped aircraft back into the carrier's fleet every 10 days. Polaris was announced in mid-2016, but the retrofits got off to a slow start because of production issues at seat supplier Zodiac Aerospace.

The SFO Polaris lounge, located near Gate G92, is the second to open—joining Chicago O’Hare—and first of four slated to debut this year. The Newark Liberty International Airport lounge is expected to open by early June, the lounge at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental this summer, and the lounge at Los Angeles International Airport this fall, the carrier said. Lounges are also planned for Washington Dulles, London Heathrow, Hong Kong and Tokyo Narita.

Meanwhile, Chicago-based United plans to roll out its first premium economy-equipped aircraft this summer, but won’t start selling the new class until late this year for flights in the first quarter of next year. In the interim, the seats in class—branded Premium Plus—will be available for purchase via upgrade. Premium Plus cabin retrofits will follow a similar schedule as the Polaris upgrades, taking about three years to complete, United CCO Andrew Nocella said April 18. Right now, the class will be offered on international routes, but the carrier is evaluating a version that could work in some domestic markets.

