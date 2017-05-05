The two gentlemen in the center are Middle Eastern Airlines chairman Mohamad A. El-Hout and Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi.

Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines will codeshare beginning May 15.

Star Alliance member Turkish will place its TK designator code on SkyTeam member MEA´s double-daily Istanbul Ataturk-Beirut flights; in return MEA will place its ME designator code on Turkish’s 3X-daily flights on the same route.

MEA chairman Mohamad A. El-Hout noted the agreement was “signed between two members of two different airline alliances, which proves the ability of both carriers to expand their networks to cities not served by their aircraft.”

Turkish Airlines deputy chairman and CEO Bilal Ekşi said hopes this is a first step to further enhance relations between two airlines.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at