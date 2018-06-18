Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines signed a codeshare agreement with Nile Air, Egypt’s largest private airline.

Through the partnership, Pegasus passengers will be able to purchase flights through Pegasus channels for Nile Air flights between its home hub at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Cairo as of June 15. Nile Air operates a 4X-weekly schedule to Cairo.

The service to Cairo was an initial step for Nile Air in expanding out of its Middle East backyard and the carrier also intends to grow within the African continent. It is also investing heavily in infrastructure projects, such as the full range of Amadeus reservation products.

The Egyptian company operates five Airbus A320s and two A321s and said in late 2017 that it intends to increase its fleet by at least two aircraft a year over the next few years.

Pegasus now operates six codeshare partnerships, with agreements also in place with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Flynas of Saudi Arabia, Italian flag carrier Alitalia, Qatar Airways and US-based Delta Air Lines.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com