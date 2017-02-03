Tigerair Australia has decided to pull out of the Bali, Indonesia, market in response to the latest twist in a regulatory wrangle with the Indonesian government. The low-cost carrier (LCC) was scheduled to resume operating its three Bali routes Feb. 3, but instead announced it had “made the difficult decision to withdraw from flying between Australia and Bali permanently, effective immediately.” This abrupt change was driven by a last-minute directive issued by Indonesian ...