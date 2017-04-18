TAP Portugal plans to launch twice-daily weekday flights from Lisbon to London City Airport (LCY) starting Oct. 29, becoming the only airline to operate between the two destinations. There will also be one flight each on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Star Alliance member said it will then serve all three London airports—Heathrow, Gatwick and LCY.

The new route will be operated by a 106-seat Embraer E190, increasing total frequencies by 24% to all three London airports.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at