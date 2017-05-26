Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Spirit Airlines added two routes at Pittsburgh International Airport on May 25, and plans to introduce several more throughout the summer. The ultra-LCC started daily flights from Pittsburgh to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as well as seasonal daily service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The carrier will compete with Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines on flights to the Dallas area; Las ...