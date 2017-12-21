Florida-based ultra LCC Spirit Airlines will launch two new year-round international routes, including the carrier’s first service to Ecuador, from its Fort Lauderdale hub in spring 2018.

Spirit’s daily nonstop route to Guayaquil, Ecuador will begin March 22, 2018, pending government approval, flying from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) to José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE) in Guayaquil, a Pacific coast city known as the launching point for excursions to the Galapagos Islands.

Three-time weekly nonstop flights between FLL and Haiti’s Cap-Haïtien International Airport (CAP) will launch April 12, 2018, complementing the airline’s existing service to the Caribbean nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

In addition, Spirit plans three other new US routes connecting to FLL to launch early next year: daily year-round flights to/from Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 15 and Richmond, Virginia on March 15, plus daily seasonal flights to/from Seattle-Tacoma, Washington on April 12.

Counting the new routes, Spirit now flies to 54 US, Caribbean and Latin American destinations from Fort Lauderdale. Spirit’s additional international destinations from FLL include Colombian cities Armenia, Bogotá, Cartagena and Medellin; Caribbean islands Aruba and St. Maarten; Guatemala City; Cancun, Mexico; Kingston, Jamaica; Lima, Peru; Managua, Nicaragua; Panama City, Panama; Punta Cana, Santiago and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic; San Jose, Costa Rica; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; and San Salvador, El Salvador.

Spirit reported a 26% year-over-year drop in net profit for the 2017 third quarter, largely attributable to the financial and operational impact of the hurricanes that struck the Caribbean and southeastern US in August and September, but also related to a “revenue overhang” from Spirit pilot work slowdown actions earlier in the year.

The airline’s CEO Bob Fornaro recently announced that he will step down on Jan. 1, 2019, with company CFO Ted Christie slated as Fornaro’s successor. Christie is set to become Spirit’s president this coming Jan. 1, 2018.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com