Spirit Airlines is adding four routes to New Orleans this fall, the ultra LCC said Aug. 25. The Fort Lauderdale-based carrier will add daily service to New Orleans from Boston; Newark, New Jersey; and Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 9. It will also start 4X-weekly services to the Louisiana city from Minneapolis/St. Paul. Spirit will bring competition to each of the routes, schedules show. New York-based LCC JetBlue Airways already provides service between New Orleans and Boston, and Chicago-based ...