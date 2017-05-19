Southwest Airlines plans to launch new international flights from Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, and St. Louis beginning in November. All flights are subject to government approvals.

The Dallas-based carrier will offer nonstop services from Fort Lauderdale (Florida) to San Jose (Costa Rica) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) starting in November. Also, from Nov. 11, Southwest will begin nonstop flights to Cancun (Mexico) from Nashville (Tennessee) and St. Louis (Missouri).

Southwest also published new flight schedules from July 5 between Mexico City and Houston, Texas, which the carrier said brings timing improvements to its 3X-daily roundtrip flights currently offered between the two airports. Beginning Oct. 29, a fourth flight will be added in each direction on the nonstop route.

In addition, Southwest said a new daily, nonstop route will be added between Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Mitchell International and Cleveland (Ohio) and Nashville beginning Nov. 5.

