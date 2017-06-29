Southwest Airlines is ceasing operations to two Cuban cities that it launched just seven months, saying there is “not a clear path to sustainability” in the market. The decision comes after the US Trump administration earlier in June reinstated broad prohibitions on US citizens traveling to Cuba as tourists.

The last roundtrip Southwest flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Cuban cities of Santa Clara and Varadero will occur Sept. 4, the Dallas-based airline said June 28.

Southwest, which also flies 2X-daily from Fort Lauderdale to Havana and 1X-daily from Tampa to Havana, will continue those services. Southwest launched its Havana routes in December 2016 and has applied to the US Department of Transportation for a third daily roundtrip between Fort Lauderdale and Havana.

The Varadero route was Southwest’s first service into Cuba, when 2X-daily service between Florida and the resort city 87 miles east of Havana began November 13. 1X daily-flights between Fort Lauderdale and Santa Clara, 161 miles southeast of Havana, began a month later.

"Our decision to discontinue the [Santa Clara and Varadero] Cuba flights comes after an in-depth analysis of our performance over several months which confirmed that there is not a clear path to sustainability serving these markets, particularly with the continuing prohibition in US law on tourism to Cuba for American citizens," Southwest SVP ground operations and lead executive sponsor for Florida Steve Goldberg said. “Access to Cuba remains important to our south Florida customers and this shift in focus will answer their continued calls … [to serve] the Cuban capital.”

Southwest’s decision follows similar consolidations and cuts announced by some of the other nine US airlines that rushed to launch US-Cuba service in the second half of 2016 following the opening of scheduled air services between the two countries under the Obama administration.

American Airlines began trimming its Cuba flights in February, just three months after launching them, and downsized aircraft on flights to Cuban cities Camaguey and Cienfuegos. Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airlines ended its service to seven Cuban cities in April and Denver-based Frontier Airlines ended its Miami-Havana flights June 4.

Overcapacity has been the carriers’ primary reason for the service cuts, but there remains uncertainty for US citizens about the requirements they must meet to visit Cuba as tourists. The situation was exacerbated when US President Donald Trump reiterated the ban on US tourism June 16 and eliminated “people-to-people” travel – which allowed individuals to travel to Cuba on approved trips -- as part of the administration’s roll back on former President Barack Obama’s US-Cuba policy.

