Singapore Airlines (SIA) has revealed new details of its planned nonstop flight to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), which will be the world’s longest route. The flight from Singapore to EWR will begin Oct. 11 with three services per week, using the first of the carrier’s Airbus A350-900ULRs. The route will switch to daily Oct. 18 after the second of the -900ULRs is delivered. The airline said these flights will be about 9,000 nautical miles with a flight time of up to ...