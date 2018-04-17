Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Fiji Airways have agreed to codeshare, adding popular leisure destination Fiji to the SIA network and broadening Fiji Airways’ global access.

Under the deal, SIA and its SilkAir subsidiary will codeshare on Fiji Airways’ nonstop flights between Singapore and Nadi, Fiji.

SIA currently does not have flights to Fiji. Connections from Nadi to three Fijian domestic airports will be covered by the codeshare.

Customers from 10 destinations in Asia and Europe will also be able to connect to Fiji via Singapore under the new deal. Travelers from Fiji can access SIA and SilkAir routes to cities in China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the UK.

Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said the deal “leverages the [SIA] airline group’s impressive global distribution network and significantly grows our footprint across Asia and Europe, with some of these cities appearing on the Fiji Airways network for the first time.”

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com