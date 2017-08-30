Singapore Airlines has reached an agreement with Alaska Air Group to extend a codeshare agreement it had with Virgin America and expand it to include Alaska Airlines.

Seattle-based Alaska Air Group acquired San Francisco-based Virgin America in late 2016 and is in the process of merging Virgin America and Alaska Airlines. Singapore Airlines has been placing its SQ code on Virgin America flights serving 19 US destinations since 2013. That codesharing will continue and be expanded to include placing the SQ code on Alaska flights serving 18 destinations in the US and Mexico.

The codesharing on Alaska flights is pending regulatory approval. Singapore Airlines also codeshares with New York-based JetBlue Airways.

The agreement between Singapore Airlines and Alaska calls for reciprocal frequent flyer benefits. Loyalty program members from the two carriers can begin earning frequent flyer miles on the carriers’ flights starting Sept. 27. While Singapore Airlines members will be able to redeem miles for Alaska Airlines-operated flights from that date, Alaska loyalty program members will be able to redeem miles on Singapore Airlines-operated flights “at a later date,” according to Alaska.

Alaska CCO Andrew Harrison said Alaska passengers “will enjoy truly distinctive inflight service when traveling with Singapore Airlines, while also taking full advantage of their Alaska Mileage Plan benefits when traveling from the west coast to Asia.”

Singapore Airlines SVP-marketing planning Tan Kai Ping added, “Our new partnership with Alaska Airlines enables us to improve connectivity between Singapore and the important North American market, providing customers with more codeshare destinations and enhanced [frequent flyer] benefits.”

