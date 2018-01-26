Singapore Airlines (SIA) is modifying parts of its Australia and New Zealand operations, changing the routing of flights to each country’s capital.

The carrier currently operates a flight from Singapore to Canberra, Australia, and continuing to Wellington, New Zealand. The route launched in September 2016 and attracted much publicity as the two southern cities had been trying to establish long-haul air service. It is also the only direct flight between the two capitals. However, SIA has now decided to de-link Canberra and Wellington, and to serve each via a different city.

SIA’s current 4X-weekly Singapore-Canberra-Wellington flights will be canceled. As part of the replacement, SIA will introduce a new service May 1 from Singapore to Sydney, continuing to Canberra and then back to Singapore. This Boeing 777-300ER flight will be daily, representing an increase in frequency for Canberra.

The first leg of the new route will mean SIA is adding another daily flight from Singapore to Sydney, giving it five daily services during peak season. Continuing to Canberra will help fill the flight and reduce financial risk. The timing of this flight will mean better Southeast Asian connections in Singapore for Canberra travelers, the carrier said.

Qatar Airways is introducing a similar service to Canberra, with a daily flight via Sydney from Doha, Qatar, beginning Feb. 12.

To preserve its Wellington presence, SIA will launch a new flight to that city from Singapore via Melbourne on May 3. This will operate 4X-weekly using 777-200s. The Singapore-Melbourne leg will replace one of SIA’s other services on this segment which is three times weekly, so its Singapore-Melbourne flights will increase by one to 32 per week.

For Wellington traffic, a late-night arrival in Singapore will improve connections to SIA’s Europe flights.

