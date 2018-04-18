Ireland’s Shannon Airport (SNN) is targeting LCCs that operate or plan to operate Airbus A321LR and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to use the airport for transatlantic flights to the US and Canada, according to a top airport official. SNN group strategy director Patrick Edmond told ATW on the sidelines of European Regions Airline Association (ERA) conference that airlines could fly 737 MAXs and A321LRs not only to the US east coast, but the US Midwest as well. In the 1950s and 1960s, ...
