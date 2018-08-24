Shanghai Airlines plans to put Boeing 787-9s on routes to Singapore and to Melbourne, Australia.

Both routes will be new to the carrier, although parent China Eastern Airlines is already flying them.

Announcing the proposed services, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said Shanghai Airlines wants to fly daily to each destination from its home city, Shanghai. The services are expected to begin in October.

Shanghai Airlines has 10 787-9s with GE GEnx-1B engines on order.

The carrier is tightly integrated with China Eastern, which took control of it in 2010. It also operates six Airbus A330s.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang