SF Airlines’ Boeing 767-300F in Singapore after arriving from its main hub in Shenzhen, China.

SF Airlines has started China’s first courier cargo airline to operate scheduled service from China to Singapore. The inaugural Boeing 767-300F flight from Shenzhen arrived at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Sept. 4.

Shenzhen-based SF Airlines is owned by courier company Shun Feng Express (SF Express).

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said China is the facility’s largest air cargo market, registering more than 270,000 metric tons of airfreight shipped during the 12 months ended June 30, an 8% year-over-year increase. CAG said that with operations by UPS and SF Airlines, main-deck airfreight capacity to and from Shenzhen is expected to increase by 16%.

SF Airlines will operate the weekly service until Oct. 27, and subsequent service will be scheduled pending regulatory authorities’ approvals.

“There is also growing demand in China for perishables and pharmaceutical products from the Southwest Pacific and Southeast Asia regions. Both are among the top cargo segments passing through Changi Airport from these regions to China, with a robust year-on-year growth,” said Lim Ching Kiat, CAG managing director for air hub development. “The added capacity by SF Airlines marks the start of expected growth of express flows on these routes.”

SF Express also has operated a warehouse in Changi’s Airfreight Center since September 2012. SF Airlines operates more than 40 freighter aircraft, including 27 Boeing 757-200Fs and five 767-300Fs as well as two 747-400Fs that recently were bought from Jade Cargo International. SF Airlines also has committed to procure an unspecified number of Boeing 737-800BCFs to replace its older 737-300/-400Fs.

