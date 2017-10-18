Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) is preparing for a major revamp of its operations when a new terminal at Jeddah airport opens in mid-2018. “Saudia is severely constrained by Jeddah airport’s current infrastructure. With the opening of the new terminal, we will have the opportunity to improve our hub and to add sixth freedom routes,” Saudia CEO Jaan Albrecht told ATW in an exclusive interview in Jeddah. The new terminal at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International ...
