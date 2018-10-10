Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has announced additional seat capacity and frequencies on several international routes.

The SkyTeam member plans to increase current 3X-weekly Jeddah-Singapore Changi Boeing 787-9 services to 4X-weekly, effective Oct. 29.

During the upcoming peak holiday period, two more Jeddah-Los Angeles nonstop flights are scheduled to be added between Dec. 10 and Jan. 13, making the service 5X-weekly.

Additional capacity also will be available on the route to Manchester, England, route between Dec. 18 and Jan 13, by using a Boeing 777-300ER instead of a Boeing 787-9 to add 115 seats per flight.

Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services will be increased from 7X- to 8X-weekly.

Saudia said its growing network and double-digit percentage volume increase have resulted in its highest-ever passenger numbers.

