Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is expanding capacity across its entire network by half-a-million seats for its winter 2018/19 season, on solid market growth and higher passenger numbers.

SAS said it will “fly 200 routes in its winter program for the first time and 18 new routes for the whole of 2018.”

The winter program runs from the end of October through the end of March 2019.

On intercontinental routes, SAS will increase frequencies from Copenhagen to Washington DC (Dulles) and Miami (Florida) with 3X- and 7X-weekly departures from Copenhagen, respectively. Stockholm Arlanda-Miami service will be doubled.

SAS will suspend Copenhagen-Boston Logan service for the winter season.

The Scandinavian capitals—Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden) and Copenhagen (Denmark)—will see an increase in the number of flights to many European destinations.

In addition, several new routes will be introduced, including Gothenburg (Sweden)-Berlin (Germany), Stockholm-Oulu (Finland), Tampere (Finland)-Malaga (Spain) and Bergen (Norway)-Aberdeen (UK).

SAS, which made a substantial investment in Aarhus (Denmark) in April, will continue this winter serving destinations such as Malaga (Spain), Munich (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden) and Oslo (Norway).

