Irish LCC Ryanair has opened its tenth base in Germany with a Boeing 737-800 at Memmingen, which is located southwest of Munich. The base represents a $100 million investment.

Summer 2018 operations from Memmingen will include 19 routes and 50 weekly flights. Ryanair said it expects to carry 860,000 passengers next year to/from Memmingen, up 26% compared to the current schedule.

The summer 2018 services comprise six additional routes from Memmingen: 2X-weekly to Fez (Morocco); 2X-weekly to Oradea (Romania); 2X-weekly to Seville (Spain); 2X-weekly to Stockholm (Sweden); 2X-weekly to Thessaloniki (Greece); and 3X-weekly to Warsaw (Poland). The carrier will also add additional frequencies to Alicante (Spain).

Beginning in November, Ryanair will launch a double-daily service to Dublin from Munich.

The launch of Ryanair flights from Munich partly compensates for the closure of Air France-KLM LCC Transavia’s Munich base, which is expected to shut down Oct. 31.

Munich Airport spokesperson Ingo Anspach told ATW that Munich has an LCC market share of around 7%. “This will shrink a bit because of Transavia’s decision to leave the airport,” he told ATW.

