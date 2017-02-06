Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will expand Israel operations, as the airline heads east in search of new territories as competition increases on its more “traditional” routes in Western and Southern Europe.

The LCC will add eight new routes from Israel’s Eilat Ovda and seven new routes from Tel Aviv, beginning with its winter 2017 schedule.

In January, the LCC announced a substantial cluster of 15 new routes to and from Israel and a push into Eastern Europe.

“We dipped our toe into that market last winter and the Israeli transport and tourism ministers were very keen to get us into Tel Aviv,” Ryanair CFO Neil Sorahan said as he announced the airline’s 3Q results in London Feb. 6.

He did not see the two Israeli cities as direct replacements for Turkish and Egyptian Red Sea resorts, which have seen a sharp drop in tourist numbers as a result of terrorist attacks in recent times, but he described Israel as “an attractive destination” for tourists seeking some sunshine in the depths of a European winter.

Ryanair has short turnaround times between flights, while Israeli airports have particularly tight and lengthy security procedures for passengers, but Sorahan said the latter “didn’t impact us at all last winter.”

Most of the new routes to Israel are from Central or Eastern European cities, which help keep sector times down to reasonable levels.

Ryanair is increasingly setting up bases in Central and Eastern Europe—new locations in Bucharest, Prague and Vilnius helped take its total to 85 bases in 3Q 2017—which means it will progressively compete with that region’s biggest LCC, Wizz Air.

The Irish carrier believes its lower unit costs and fares (its average fare was €46 ($49) compared to €57 for Wizz) will enable it to win that battle, citing success in cost-base cuts, which would translate into even lower prices for passengers.

Airports generally do not make much money from landing fees, Sorahan said, but are prepared to deal with Ryanair to increase its foothold in the terminal, where it has the opportunity to sell higher-margin products, such as food, drink and duty-free products. “It’s buying those Toblerones that brings in the profit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ryanair continues to make advances elsewhere. The Irish LCC said Feb. 6 it was growing strongly in Germany as airberlin continued to restructure.

As it announced its 3Q figures, the Irish airline called for the German government to follow the lead of its UK counterpart in breaking up the airport monopoly in its capital city.

Some years ago, BAA, which used to operate all three major London airports—Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted—sold off the latter two. Ryanair would like to see Berlin Tegel, which is slated for closure, remain open when the much-delayed Berlin Brandenburg eventually opens for business.

Ryanair said current plans to close Tegel would allow it to restrict capacity and increase prices, “while leaving the city of Berlin with less airport capacity than Dublin.”

Ryanair has lodged a complaint with the German Cartel Office, in which it claimed the proposed Lufthansa/airberlin wet-lease agreement “is nothing more than an old-fashioned attempt at duopoly to share the market, block competition and increase air fares.”

As Ryanair continues to grow, one problem its faces is the tendency of passengers to bring increasingly large pieces of baggage into the cabin of its Boeing 737-800s, taking advantage of the carrier’s policy of allowing two free cabin bags.

Although the airline clearly set out the sizes allowed—one standard “wheely-bag” and a smaller item, passengers are increasingly pushing the boundaries by turning up with luggage items substantially in excess of the approved sizes. This was starting to create problems at the gate and slowing boarding procedures, Sorahan said. “We’re looking at whether we have to tweak the two-bag rule, but we’ve not yet reached a decision.”

