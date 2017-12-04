Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Ryanair has applied for slots to base nine aircraft at Berlin’s Tegel aircraft from summer 2018 in a challenge to easyJet’s expansion plans at the airport and in the broader German market following airberlin’s collapse. The Dublin-based LCC, which also has nine aircraft based at Berlin Schonefeld, has previously criticized the way airberlin assets are being divided up, with Lufthansa set to take over the bulk of airberlin’s assets if it gets the green light from ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair applies for slots at Berlin Tegel Airport" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.