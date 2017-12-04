Ryanair has applied for slots to base nine aircraft at Berlin’s Tegel aircraft from summer 2018 in a challenge to easyJet’s expansion plans at the airport and in the broader German market following airberlin’s collapse. The Dublin-based LCC, which also has nine aircraft based at Berlin Schonefeld, has previously criticized the way airberlin assets are being divided up, with Lufthansa set to take over the bulk of airberlin’s assets if it gets the green light from ...