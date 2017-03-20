Russia’s Orenburg Airport Airlines, operating under the Orenburzhye brand, will expand domestic services from Samara Kurumoch International Airport for the IATA 2017 summer season.

The carrier will increase Orenburg-Samara service from 3X-weekly to daily; it will add one frequency to Samara-Kazan service (6X-weekly) and one frequency to Perm-Samara (3X-weekly). The carrier also operates Samara-Kirov service, which will remain 3X-weekly. All flights use a 17-seat Let L-410.

Orenburzhye is a small commuter airline, which carried 95,742 passengers in 2016, down 2% year-over-year (YOY). The carrier operated up to 9,000 flights in different parts of Russia. In January 2017, it carried 6,141 passengers, up 31% YOY.

The airline takes part in government commuter subsidy program in the Volga region.

