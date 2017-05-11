Russian regional carrier UVT aero will add five destinations from Gelendzhik in the south of the country.

Tatarstan-based carrier will start 2X-weekly Kazan service June 13; weekly Ufa service June 14; weekly Belgorod service June 15; and weekly Perm service June 17.

On June 30, the airline will launch weekly Samara service. All the flights will use a Bombardier CRJ200. UVT aero also operates 6X-weekly CRJ200 Moscow Domodedovo-Gelendzhik services.

UVT aero was launched in Tatarstan in 2015; it bases CRJ200 aircraft at two republic airports—Kazan and Bugulma.

According to the Russian aviation authorities, the airline carried 40,930 passengers in 1Q 2017, up 27% year-over-year.

