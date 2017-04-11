Russian regional carrier RusLine will increase its international network from St. Petersburg by offering several new routes for the summer season.

RusLine will launch a 13X-weekly Tallinn, Estonia service May 22; 2X-weekly Bergen, Norway, service June 1 and weekly Palanga, Lithuania service June 10. Also for the summer season, RusLine plans to continue St. Petersburg-Oslo service with frequencies varying from 3X- to 5X-weekly.

The Moscow-headquartered carrier will resume 5X-weekly St. Petersburg-Vilnius, Lithuania, service from May 29. From July 13-Aug. 17, these flights will be transferred to Kaunas, as Vilnius International Airport closes for renovation.

RusLine’s domestic network from St. Petersburg includes 11 destinations: Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Ivanovo, Kirov, Kursk, Lipetsk, Penza, Tambov, Ulyanovsk, Cheboksary and newly added Nizhny Novgorod.

The airline began developing its St. Petersburg base in 2010. During 1Q 2017, it carried 10,200 passengers from St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport, up 3% year-over-year, the airport said in a statement.

RusLine operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ100/200s; in 2016, it carried 606,940 passengers, up 4.6% year-over-year.

