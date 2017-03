Russia’s Arkhangelsk-based Nordavia regional airlines plans to develop its domestic network from St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport with Boeing 737-500 service to Anapa, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Samara and Chelyabinsk during the IATA 2017 summer season.

According to a statement released by Pulkovo, Kazan, Samara and Chelyabinsk will be 6X-weekly; Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Voronezh will be 3X-weekly; Anapa will be 2X-weekly.

Nordavia’s network from St. Petersburg includes Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, Syktyvkar and Naryan Mar.

In 2016, Nordavia carried 959,450 passengers, up 31.9%. The regional carrier’s fleet comprises nine Boeing 737-500s aircraft.

