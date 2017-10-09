Qatar Airways and LCC Vietjet Air have entered an interline agreement that will extend Qatar’s network to eight more cities in Vietnam.

Doha-based Qatar, a oneworld global alliance airline, said the agreement would extend services from its gateways in Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the cities of Da Nang , Ban Me Thuot, Dalat, Hai Phong, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Pleiku, Vinh City, plus the Taiwan capital, Taipei.

Qatar Airways launched services to Ho Chi Minh City in March 2007. Hanoi was added in November 2010. From Jan. 1, 2018, it will fly double-daily to Hanoi and 10X weekly to Ho Chi Minh City. In March 2016, Ho Chi Minh City also became Qatar Airways Cargo’s sixth freighter destination in Asia Pacific.

Vietjet operates 45 Airbus A320s and A321s on 350 flights daily to 73 destinations in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia. The carrier also has 100 Boeing 737 MAX 200s on order.

The airline is looking to expand its long-haul operations and find additional airline partners.

