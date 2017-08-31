Dubai-based Emirates and Australian carrier Qantas are seeking clearance to extend their partnership for another five years, with Qantas switching its London flights to operate via Singapore rather than Dubai.

The two airlines have been closely cooperating for five years, since 2013, handling more than 8 million passengers under the tie-up.

Qantas estimates that the extension, which was agreed to during a meeting in Sydney, will deliver more than $80 million in net benefits from 2019.

“The first five years of the Qantas-Emirates alliance has been a great success,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said. “We want to keep leveraging this strength and offer additional travel options on Qantas, particularly through Asia.”

Joyce said Dubai will remain important, but Qantas is re-routing its daily London Airbus A380 service via Singapore from March 25, 2018. Melbourne-Dubai-London will also move away from Dubai and instead operate via Perth. This means the partners will operate Australia-UK/Europe flights across three hubs: Dubai, Perth and Singapore.

“Our partnership has evolved to a point where Qantas no longer needs to fly its own aircraft through Dubai. That means we can redirect some of our A380 flying into Singapore and meet the strong demand we’re seeing in Asia,” Joyce said.

Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said his team has worked with Qantas on the network changes.

“The airlines will shortly seek re-authorization from relevant regulators, including the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, to continue coordination of pricing, schedules, sales and tourism marketing, under an expanded partnership,” Qantas said.

The partnership gives the airlines’ passengers access to over 2,000 routes, including 60 Australian destinations that Emirates does not serve and over 40 cities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa not served by Qantas.

