Russia’s Pulkovo International Airport added 15 new destinations in 2016, comprising six domestic and nine international routes.

Croatia Airlines launched flights from Zagreb and Air Serbia began Belgrade-Saint Petersburg service. Yekaterinburg-based Ural Airlines started flights to Georgian capital Tbilisi, while Saint Petersburg-based Rossiya Airlines launched Rimini service.

Last year, the airport, which is located in Saint Petersburg, handled 13.3 million passengers and welcomed 11 new carriers, comprising five domestic and six international airlines that began scheduled flights to Saint Petersburg.

This year, Pulkovo airport said it will continue to expand its route network. Several airlines will increase frequencies from Pulkovo and launch new domestic and international services. These include KLM’s second daily flight from Amsterdam beginning Feb. 18; airBaltic’s additional flights from Riga; Greek carrier Ellinair’s new scheduled flights from Kavala this summer; and Italian flag carrier Alitalia’s new route from Catania this summer.

