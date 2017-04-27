Norway’s Oslo Airport operator Avinor has completed a NOK14 billion ($1.6 billion) expansion, nearly doubling terminal capacity.

Announcing the formal opening April 27, Avinor said it had completed the work at Norway's main airport on time and within budget.

The expansion, which has increased capacity to 32 million passengers annually, adds 117,000 sq m to the facility, taking it to a total of 265,000 sq m.

Other additions include 11 new jet-bridged gates and 10 new remote aircraft parking spaces.

Construction began in 2011 and Avinor said it has been challenging doing the work without disruption while passenger numbers were growing.

In 2016, Oslo capacity exceeded 25 million passengers.

“We have invested NOK14 billion in this expansion, and it will make Norway more competitive on an international level. It is important for Norway to have a well-functioning hub, which Oslo Airport is to us, and the profit from this is used to finance the rest of the Norwegian aviation network,” Avinor CEO Dag Falk-Petersen said.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com