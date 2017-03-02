Omani low-cost carrier (LCC) SalamAir has operated its first international route, just a month after it began operating domestic services in the sultanate.

The first international sector, between the Omani capital Muscat and Dubai, in the neighboring United Arab Emirates, took place Feb.28 and will operate initially into Dubai World Central. However, from March 26, it will fly into Dubai International.

The LCC will operate a double-daily service to Dubai, made possible by the arrival of its second leased Airbus A320. The new aircraft will also allow SalamAir to step up frequencies to 3X-daily on its initial route between Muscat and Oman’s second city, Salalah, near the Yemeni border in the southwest of the country.

“For a newly launched airline, our figures are already showing very promising results. The response from our guests has been very positive,” chairman Khalid Al Yahmadi said.

Rapid expansion of the airline’s route network is imminent: “With the aim of improving the network’s connectivity, we will also be announcing multiple new destinations to and from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the coming weeks with the arrival of additional aircraft,” CEO François Bouteiller said.

Like most traditional LCCs, SalamAir has unbundled fares, with passengers paying for services such as extra luggage allowance, seat selection and priority check-in.

