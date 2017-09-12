LCC Norwegian is recruiting an additional 40 Boeing 737 pilots for a new base in Dublin, Ireland, which will open later this year.

Norwegian said the new base at Dublin Airport will help support the transatlantic operations and future growth in Ireland. The base will initially include approximately 40 pilots, but Norwegian is also “exploring options for further pilot and cabin crew positions at the base next summer,” according to the airline.

The rapidly growing LCC said the pilots will operate flights from Dublin, Cork, Shannon and Belfast. A series of pilot roadshows will be held in September, October and November to identify potential applicants.

Earlier this summer, Norwegian launched 24 weekly transatlantic flights from Cork, Shannon, Dublin and Belfast, serving the New York, Boston and New England areas on the US east coast.

“With a number of transatlantic routes recently launched from Ireland and Belfast, and plans for continued expansion in future, opening a new base at Dublin Airport is an important step to support our growing international operations,” Norwegian Air Resources CEO Bjørn Erik Barman-Jenssen said.

Norwegian carries around 30 million passengers annually and serves 150 destinations using a fleet of Boeing 737s and 787s. Around 7,000 staff members work for Norwegian, including nearly 6,000 pilots and crew.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com