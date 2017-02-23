Low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian has unveiled new routes from five cities in the UK and Ireland to US destinations, starting in June, as it continues its rapid expansion. Norwegian, which will operate Boeing 737 MAX aircraft configured with single-class economy cabins on the routes, said it was launching 10 new routes with 38 weekly transatlantic flights, and that prices would start at €69 ($73) one way. Norwegian’s Irish subsidiary, Norwegian Air International, won its ...