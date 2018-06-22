LCC Norwegian plans to enter the Canadian market later this year with three initial routes—two will replicate its seasonal US services to the French Caribbean and the third will connect Canada with Ireland. Further routes were promised at the launch announcement.

The carrier will launch seasonal services from Montréal to Guadeloupe and Martinique for the winter 2018-19 timetable, providing Canadians with an escape from their traditionally harsh winters. It will also start a transatlantic service from Hamilton International Airport, near Toronto, in March 2019, serving Dublin daily.

“This is only our first step into Canada and … we look forward to expanding our presence here in the next few years,” Norwegian CCO Thomas Ramdahl said.

The previous seasonal services to the two French islands from New York JFK will return and increase to 6X-weekly. Seasonal services from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to both islands will operate 4X-weekly. The airline also announced new 4X-weekly services from both Guadeloupe and Martinique to Cayenne, French Guiana.

“Norwegian was the first airline in more than 20 years to link both French Caribbean islands to New York City and in these three years we have seen our operation continue to grow and expand,” Ramdahl said. “We will now be the only airline to connect the French Caribbean with both Canada and the United States, as well as French Guiana.”

The 3X-weekly service from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport to Guadeloupe’s Point-à-Pitre International Airport will launch on Oct. 29. A 3X-weekly service to Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport will operate from Nov. 1.

The year-round daily service from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to Dublin Airport will start March 31, 2019.

Hamilton is located in Ontario, around 50 minutes’ drive from Toronto. “Today’s announcement by Norwegian introducing its first-ever transatlantic flight between Europe and Canada is a game-changer for travelers in Southern Ontario,” John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport CEO Cathie Puckering said.

“Hamilton International provides access to a large population base and is well positioned to facilitate low-cost operations for carriers such as Norwegian.”

The French Caribbean routes will be operated by Boeing 737-800s, while the new Hamilton-Dublin transatlantic route will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8.

“A year has passed since we launched our first transatlantic route with the Boeing 737 MAX and we see that demand is high,” Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos added.

Norwegian will continue its growth at Dublin by continuing its summer 2018 schedule into two secondary US airports this winter. Irish customers have a double-daily service to Stewart International, in New York State and daily flights to Providence, Rhode Island.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com