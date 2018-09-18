Commercial-service airports in North Carolina disrupted by Hurricane Florence as it hit the US east coast Sept. 14 were slowly resuming normal operations on Sept. 18.

North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport (ILM) saw airlines begin to resume flying a limited schedule Sept. 18, four days after commercial flights were halted and its main terminal closed as Florence moved in. The airport lost line power as well as its primary generator.

Jacksonville, North Carolina’s Albert J. Ellis Field (OAJ) was working to restore power Sept. 18, with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines planning to operate the first commercial flight since the airport stopped airline operations Sept. 12. Delta reported at mid-day Sept. 18 that its ground-service equipment mechanics were working with airport-provided teams to restore generator power.

Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, the airport’s only other carrier, plans to restart flights Sept. 19, if the airport has power.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) in New Bern, North Carolina, resumed commercial operations Sept. 17 after five days of no airline flights.

Fayetteville (North Carolina) Regional Airport closed Sept. 14 and saw flights resume Sept. 16.

Charleston International Airport (CHS), which uses an airfield controlled by the US Air Force’s Joint Base Charleston, ceased operations under the Air Force’s orders late Sept. 12 and was cleared to resume on Sept. 15. Airlines resumed flying Sept. 16.

Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) International saw its airlines cancel flights Sept. 12-15 and begin to resume Sept. 16. The airport reported that the “majority” of regularly scheduled flights were operating as of Sept. 17.

“Passengers should be aware that resuming normal airline operations will take time and airlines may not be operating a full flight schedule immediately after the airports reopen,” FAA said Sept. 17. “Although airports may be listed as ‘open,’ flooding on local roadways may limit access to airports for passengers and employees who work for the airlines or at the airport.”

Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Sept. 14 at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, about 8 nm southeast of ILM. While it quickly was downgraded to a tropical storm, steady rains have caused significant flooding throughout much of North and South Carolina as Florence slowly moved through.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com