Modernization of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will be centered around two new terminals that will be designed to increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity by 25%, part of a $13 billion plan unveiled by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Oct. 4. Under the plan, three existing terminals will be demolished and two new facilities—a North Terminal and a South Terminal—will be built in those spaces as well as two vacant terminal sites. The ...