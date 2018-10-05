Rendering of New York JFK's modernization plan that will be centered around two new terminals that will be designed to increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity by 25%,
Modernization of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will be centered around two new terminals that will be designed to increase the airport’s annual passenger capacity by 25%, part of a $13 billion plan unveiled by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Oct. 4. Under the plan, three existing terminals will be demolished and two new facilities—a North Terminal and a South Terminal—will be built in those spaces as well as two vacant terminal sites. The ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"New York JFK airportâ€™s $13 billion expansion to increase capacity 25%" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.