Thailand low-cost carrier (LCC) Nok Air and the Chinese province of Henan have inked a new partnership as the LCC continues to expand into China.

Nok Air signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Henan Civil Aviation Development & Investment Co. (HNCA) to establish concrete and substantial cooperation in developing an air network throughout China. The agreement enables Nok Air and Henan province to work together in areas related to tourism, culture, aviation and trade.

Nok Air CEO Patee Sarasin said, “Henan is endowed with a superior geographical location, and it is one of China’s most significant transportation hubs. Potential air routes would enhance economic, social and cultural opportunities. This MOU marks a new milestone in the relationship between our nations with the aim to provide travelers from both countries with more positive options to choose from.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com